Pose, pay, love

HYDERABAD: Pre-wedding shoots have grown in demand over the past few years, but with the Covid-induced lockdown, intimate weddings, lesser crowd and spending, the trend has got a boost. Hyderabadis are now hiring quite expensive and valued professional wedding photographers to create lifetime memories.

Express spoke to some wedding photographers and to highlight the places in and around the city, that include a few historic and vintage monumental structures for outdoor shoots and also modern contemporary photo studious for indoor shoots.

“Wedding photography has become a comprehensive process given the standard of quality expected by the clients. A lot of gear is to be carried to produce hoarding-quality pictures. Hence, photographers are forced to balance and find a place that catches less attention of the crowd and is beautiful at the same time. Most of my clients prefer locations that define love and bonding and we choose locations where drones and cameras are allowed,” says Vishva Prakash, a freelance photographer working with Vijay Eesam Photo and Video Studio.

Another photographer Melvin Sam and founder of ‘Leap of Faith’ wedding studio, says that deciding a location has become a difficult task. Photographers, however, have a list of few places in and around the city that make perfect places for shooting couples. “The picture-perfect locations are just a few kilometers away from the city,” says Melvin.

Taramati Baradari

This historical Sarai is the sight of Qutub Shahi’s love and is no less of a sight to showcase or signify the love of today. The baradari located atop a hill has arched columns that make for a perfect picture for the city and the rockscape of the neighbourhood spreads like a map before our eyes and the lens. This baradari is also known for sunsets, as the soft sheen evening light that falls behind in the background makes a perfect picture

Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally Narkhoda

Not only is the temple historical and gives a vintage look to the pictures by adding on to the colour and contrasts, but it also makes for a perfect romantic click at dusk or dawn. It adds to the auspiciousness of the newlywed, considering Lord Ram and Sita, who are the ideal couple in Hindu mythology, nestled inside the temple

Deccan Park and Sanjeeviah Park

What is a better place to make memories than a garden for lovers. Gardens are still the most preferred locations by couples to make perfect love memories. Most photographers prefer Deccan and Sanjeeviah parks in the city for capturing love in the pavilions, among the flowers and butterflies

Qutb Shahi Tombs

What better location to symbolise your love and represent the city than the Qutb Shahi Tombs. The monuments of the Qutb Shahi period represent different building typologies, each of them symmetric, heavily ornate with age-old stucco work and the classic null, greyscale tone of lime plaster that photographers think are picture-perfect, given the couple wears something in contrast such as bright shades of vibrant hues