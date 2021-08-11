STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24-year-old Hyderabad youth dies in cylinder explosion

Parents of the deceased remain in critical condition

Published: 11th August 2021 10:00 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 24-year-old man died while his parents suffered burn injuries due to the explosion of an LPG cylinder which they were refilling illegally, at Dhoolpet on Tuesday evening. Manav Singh, 24, died while his parents Neeraj Singh, 48, and Suchritha Singh, 43, are undergoing treatment for burns.

The Mangalhat police have registered a case and begun an investigation. According to the police, as soon as an explosion occurred in the house where the family resided in Takkerwadi, locals rushed to their rescue and found that Manav Singh had been charred to death and his parents were writhing in pain due to severe burn injuries. Upon being informed of the incident, the police and fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Goshamahal MLA from BJP T Raja Singh, who rushed to the spot to help the victims, said, “There were many cylinders in the house.

Had they also caught fire, it would have resulted in a bigger tragedy.”Neeraj Singh suffered 70 to 80 per cent burns and his condition is critical, while Suchritha Singh suffered 30 per cent burns and is under observation.

