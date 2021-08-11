Hyderabad weather to remain hot, sultry till August 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heat conditions which have been prevailing in Hyderabad from the beginning of this week are likely to continue till August 15. The weather remained hot due to temperatures touching up to 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday along with humidity levels upwards of 80 per cent.

The temperature increase has been stark when compared to the first week of August when temperatures were near 30-31 degrees Celsius. On August 2, Hyderabad recorded 31.8 degrees Celsius, which increased to 34 after August 6 and has since remained the same.

“The humid and sultry weather has occurred due to low-pressure activity over Madhya Pradesh. Owing to this, the temperatures have increased against the normal of 30-31 degrees Celsius in August. While these kind of temperatures are seen in summers, what makes it more sultry and difficult now are the high humidity levels,” explained Balaji Tarini, a weather observer.

While IMD Telangana has predicted isolated thunderstorms to occur in parts of the State, these will only be scattered thunderstorms bringing temporary respite, including to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, respite is likely only post-August 15. “Based on current observations, it is likely that rains will increase after August 15 with even a possibility of heavy rains. Until that happens, these humid conditions will continue,” added Balaji.

ALL FLOODGATES OF HIMAYATSAGAR CLOSED

The one floodgate of Himayatsagar reservoir, which was open since July 20, was closed as the inflows from the catchment areas have stopped due to the lack of rains in the last two weeks