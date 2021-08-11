STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad weather to remain hot, sultry till August 15

The temperature increase has been stark when compared to the first week of August when temperatures were near 30-31 degrees Celsius. Temperatures have been hovering around 34 degrees since then.

Published: 11th August 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Summer, heatwave, Chennai

Representational image. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heat conditions which have been prevailing in Hyderabad from the beginning of this week are likely to continue till August 15. The weather remained hot due to temperatures touching up to 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday along with humidity levels upwards of 80 per cent.

The temperature increase has been stark when compared to the first week of August when temperatures were near 30-31 degrees Celsius. On August 2, Hyderabad recorded 31.8 degrees Celsius, which increased to 34 after August 6 and has since remained the same.

“The humid and sultry weather has occurred due to low-pressure activity over Madhya Pradesh. Owing to this, the temperatures have increased against the normal of 30-31 degrees Celsius in August. While these kind of temperatures are seen in summers, what makes it more sultry and difficult now are the high humidity levels,” explained Balaji Tarini, a weather observer.

While IMD Telangana has predicted isolated thunderstorms to occur in parts of the State, these will only be scattered thunderstorms bringing temporary respite, including to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, respite is likely only post-August 15. “Based on current observations, it is likely that rains will increase after August 15 with even a possibility of heavy rains. Until that happens, these humid conditions will continue,” added Balaji.

ALL FLOODGATES OF HIMAYATSAGAR CLOSED

The one floodgate of Himayatsagar reservoir, which was open since July 20, was closed as the inflows from the catchment areas have stopped due to the lack of rains in the last two weeks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad weather Hyderabad IMD Telangana
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp