STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Reparenting: Stop hitting your kids

Numerous researches and surveys state that hitting and other forms of physical punishments have been linked to mental health problems in kids.

Published: 11th August 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Crying child

Repesentational Image

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone and one of the most neglected demographics is children. With the closure of schools, increased time spent at home, and adapting to online education, children have to adjust to many things, which could get overwhelming. However, a largely overlooked phenomenon, which is regardless of the pandemic, is domestic abuse, both physical and mental. 

Psychologists share that they had received a lot of cases where parents were physically punishing or abusing their kids during the pandemic. There were also cases where the kids have been suffering this since their childhoods and the lockdown had led to accelerating this behaviour to a higher extent.

Numerous researches and surveys state that hitting and other forms of physical punishments have been linked to mental health problems in kids. Later in life, these childhood experiences influence their behaviour and personality.

Punishing and mistreatment are related to a higher danger of reserved conduct in adulthood. Kids who experienced both - unforgiving actual discipline and some type of abuse or neglect - were considerably bound to foster solitary practices as grown-ups than kids who just experienced just one kind of abuse.

Sailaja Pisapati, a clinical psychologist based in Hyderabad, shares that it is during the adolescent age when the child tries to understand the environment and that is when behavioural changes take place. “How parents are going to deal or handle situations related to their kids during this phase is very important. It also depends on the parenting style. In authoritarian parenting, the parents are very demanding. They want the kids to follow the rules or listen to them. Meanwhile, in a democratic parenting style, they give liberty to the children and also teach them what is good and what is bad. Usually, the behavioural issues happen mostly with authoritarian parenting style,” says Sailaja. 

How parents treat their children and the effects of physical punishments will also be reflected in their academic performance. Children usually show oppositional definitions and tendencies. Usually, these children will be argumentative that will lead to conduct problems and if not dealt with in childhood, will impact the child’s personality in future.

Psychologists also share that there is a link between physical punishment and the anti-social behaviour of the child. When you punish the child, then there is definitely a poor parent-child relationship and a lack of communication that further affects their school performance and leads to low self-esteem. Children generally learn through the way of modelling, which is a type of social learning, shares Aliza Sayani, team lead for community engagement and counsellor at Praan Foundation.

“Children easily learn from what they see around themselves. When they see their parents aggressive with them or if they start feeling it’s okay to hit, punish or yell at somebody or somebody, they end up getting aggressive in nature. Instead of learning techniques to control their anger, they express it. Instead of trying healthier coping mechanisms, they go for harmful defence mechanisms as they are not able to manage their emotions,” says Aliza.

Physical aggressiveness is gets passed down from generations. Parents have stress and pressure due to their professional and personal life, and as a result of which, they target their kids with their anger. However, there are few parents who regret their behaviour in future. 

Tips for parents

  • Take time out to spend with your children
  • If you feel you’re getting impulsive, take a deep breath and respond when it’s the right time
  • Respond to situations and don’t react
  • Be aware why are you hitting your child
  • Ask yourself if it is the right thing to do
  • Is the guilt after hitting them worth it?
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parenting domestic abuse Covid pandemic hitting kids Covid 19 Children Child mental health
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp