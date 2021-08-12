Man gets 25-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of four-year-old niece

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Metropolitan Sessions Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting his four-year-old niece in January this year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh.

According to the prosecution, the accused took the minor girl to his bedroom and sexually assaulted her. The girl was admitted to Niloufer Hospital on January 9 and doctors found external genitalia injuries during the examination.

Dr Kiranmai from the Gynaecology Department of the hospital lodged a complaint with police at the Saidabad police station. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the 28-year-old man guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC.