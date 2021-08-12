STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

No, you are not sober enough to drive back home

Escort driver services at bars and pubs will help you reach home safe and ensure that you aren’t breaking the traffic rules.

Published: 12th August 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

drunken driving

Representational Image

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We’ve all been there — the group’s designated driver gets drunk at the bar, or you drink more than you promised yourself. Don’t worry, escort driver services at bars and pubs have got you covered. These drivers will help you reach home safe and ensure that you aren’t breaking the traffic rules.

Parthak Sharma, from the management team of 10 Downing Street in Gachibowli, says that the establishment has made escort driver services available on weekends, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays. “We offer these services to the customers before they leave. Even as hiring the drivers’ services is not mandatory, we insist it upon customers who look drunk,” he adds.

Similarly, driver services are available on weekends at the Daruwala Bar in Panjagutta. “On the weekends, we have drivers readily available for the customers who chose to use the services,” Sai Ram, the administration manager at the bar. Manju Multicuisine Restaurant & Bar has hired a permanent driver who offers driving services on call to any customer, says Shiva Shankar, a bill collector at the restaurant.

By hiring drivers’ services, one is not only reaching safe but are employing skilled workers.

“I have been driving for the last two decades. I have driven ambulances and lately I have been driving cars. But since the Covid-19 pandemic, the business has been down. I used to pay Rs 1,500 to hire a car that would use as a taxi. But lately, I have just been paying the rent for the car and making nothing out of it. So I decided to start driving vehicles for bars, on-call, in addition to regular rides. This way, I make at least Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per ride,” said Khawja Bin Hussain a cab driver. “This job has helped me pay rent and now I earn ample for my family,” he adds.

How to avail the service

Just ask the bar or pub management for a driver. In case if they don’t have drivers readily available, they will call someone up immediately for you. In the worst-case scenario, they will provide you with the number of a service provider, who can make a driver available for you. There are certain apps too that provide car drivers for a night

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Escort driver services drunken driving Hyderabad
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp