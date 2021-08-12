No, you are not sober enough to drive back home

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We’ve all been there — the group’s designated driver gets drunk at the bar, or you drink more than you promised yourself. Don’t worry, escort driver services at bars and pubs have got you covered. These drivers will help you reach home safe and ensure that you aren’t breaking the traffic rules.

Parthak Sharma, from the management team of 10 Downing Street in Gachibowli, says that the establishment has made escort driver services available on weekends, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays. “We offer these services to the customers before they leave. Even as hiring the drivers’ services is not mandatory, we insist it upon customers who look drunk,” he adds.

Similarly, driver services are available on weekends at the Daruwala Bar in Panjagutta. “On the weekends, we have drivers readily available for the customers who chose to use the services,” Sai Ram, the administration manager at the bar. Manju Multicuisine Restaurant & Bar has hired a permanent driver who offers driving services on call to any customer, says Shiva Shankar, a bill collector at the restaurant.

By hiring drivers’ services, one is not only reaching safe but are employing skilled workers.

“I have been driving for the last two decades. I have driven ambulances and lately I have been driving cars. But since the Covid-19 pandemic, the business has been down. I used to pay Rs 1,500 to hire a car that would use as a taxi. But lately, I have just been paying the rent for the car and making nothing out of it. So I decided to start driving vehicles for bars, on-call, in addition to regular rides. This way, I make at least Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per ride,” said Khawja Bin Hussain a cab driver. “This job has helped me pay rent and now I earn ample for my family,” he adds.

How to avail the service

Just ask the bar or pub management for a driver. In case if they don’t have drivers readily available, they will call someone up immediately for you. In the worst-case scenario, they will provide you with the number of a service provider, who can make a driver available for you. There are certain apps too that provide car drivers for a night