Recover from a hangover in a jiffy

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Work hard, party harder! Don’t we all live by this? But what about the morning after partying hard? We wake up with a terrible hangover, the head feels like it is going to fall off our shoulders and the slightest of sounds seem like explosions. Usually, we rest it out and drink loads of water, citrus juices or coffee. Even after trying everything, the hangover takes its own time to wane and by the time that happens, the day is over. Fret not. Read on to know how you can get rid of the dizziness in a jiffy.

Chief nutritionist Dr Sujatha Stephen mentions about what kind of foods and drinks can help recover from a hangover. “People experience nausea; because of the alcohol, the brain loses its energy. This coupled with lack of sleep can also cause a fever and headache. You need to have a good amount of carbs to control the dehydration,” she says.

Buttermilk or coconut, basically fluids that are rich in glucose, give immediate relief. Tea and coffee also relax the mind. “People also drink lemon juice, which is a great option. You can eat fruits too,” she adds. Every time we drink alcohol, the liver, pancreas and brain get dehydrated. Hence, the intake of fluids should be high the next morning in order to regain sodium and potassium.

Buttermilk helps with indigestion and one should eat soft foods rather than heavy meals. In case of nausea, drink lots of water and ginger tea. While this is the scientific part of it, there is something really cool that you can do to get rid of the hangover. Check into a hangover bar.

Hangover bar

Nikitha Yadav Kanjerla, the marketing and communication director of Happy Heads, tell us more about it. “We wanted to give a better supplementation to people who are hungover. When you are hungover, the major vitamin that gets depleted is B12. Your liver gets affected while you’re drinking. So, we wanted to give a healthy boost to all those hungover.”

Pop Spot, which rents out retail space, came up with the concept of a hangover bar. It is set up every weekend from 9 am onwards.

“If people have a long night planned and are going to drink, they can call us and we will reach their home in an hour. They can also come down to the bar. We give them a hangover drip, which takes about 30-40 minutes to administer. In no time, they will feel hydrated and can get on with their day like last night never happened. These drips consist of glutathione, B vitamins and anti-inflammatory medical boosters,” says Nikhitha.

Now that you are all caught up, don’t stress about waking up with a hangover. You know what to do! Happy weekend to you and drink responsibly.

Some tips

Exercise, walk for about 15-20 minutes. Sounds tough, but it works. Rest well.