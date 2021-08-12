STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security alert sounded for Secunderabad military station ahead of Independence Day

Published: 12th August 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Cadets marching

Representational Image (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Defence Wing of Hyderabad on Wednesday, issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for the security situation in the city, from August 13 to August 17.

In wake of this, Secunderabad military roads will be shut for two days for safety reasons, said the notice issued from the Defence Wing According to the press release from the Defence Wing, the highest level of vigilance and alert is being maintained by security forces for any suspicious activity with adequate traffic and movement control measures in Secunderabad Military Station.

It added that all preparations for the safe conduct of Independence Day celebrations are being undertaken. In addition to this, the roads on defence land in Secunderabad Military Station will be closed temporarily due to high-security alert on the occasion of Independence Day with effect from August 13 (from 9 pm) to August 16 (6 am).
 

Defence Wing Hyderabad Orange Alert Independence Day Secunderabad Military Station
