STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana ranks last in quality of life for elderly

The Quality of Life for Elderly Index sheds light on problems often not mentioned by the elderly and presents a deeper insight into how well India is doing in supporting its ageing population.

Published: 12th August 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Old people

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana has been ranked in the last position among 10 ‘Aged States’ in the Quality of Life for Elderly Index, which assesses the well-being of our ageing population. States with an elderly population of more than 5 million fall under the category of Aged States.

The Quality of Life for Elderly Index was released by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). The Index has been created by the Institute for Competitiveness at the request of EAC-PM and it sheds light on problems often not mentioned by the elderly.

According to the index, Telangana, which is in 10th position has secured a score of 38.19 while Rajasthan has been placed right on top with a score of 54.61. The report identifies the regional patterns of ageing across States and assesses the overall ageing situation in India. The report presented a deeper insight into how well India is doing to support the well-being of its ageing population.

The Index framework includes four pillars:  financial well-being, social well-being, health system and income security, and eight sub-pillars such as economic empowerment, educational attainment and employment, social status, physical security, basic health, psychological well-being, social security and enabling environment.

“The Quality of Life for Elderly Index has been released to broaden the way we understand the needs and the opportunities of the elderly population in India. This index measures the core domains of economic, health, and social well-being of older people and provides an in-depth insight into the situation of elderly people in India,” Bibek Debroy, Chairman, EAC-PM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Quality of Life for Elderly Index Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister EAC PM Aged states
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp