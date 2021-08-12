Telangana ranks last in quality of life for elderly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been ranked in the last position among 10 ‘Aged States’ in the Quality of Life for Elderly Index, which assesses the well-being of our ageing population. States with an elderly population of more than 5 million fall under the category of Aged States.

The Quality of Life for Elderly Index was released by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). The Index has been created by the Institute for Competitiveness at the request of EAC-PM and it sheds light on problems often not mentioned by the elderly.

According to the index, Telangana, which is in 10th position has secured a score of 38.19 while Rajasthan has been placed right on top with a score of 54.61. The report identifies the regional patterns of ageing across States and assesses the overall ageing situation in India. The report presented a deeper insight into how well India is doing to support the well-being of its ageing population.

The Index framework includes four pillars: financial well-being, social well-being, health system and income security, and eight sub-pillars such as economic empowerment, educational attainment and employment, social status, physical security, basic health, psychological well-being, social security and enabling environment.

“The Quality of Life for Elderly Index has been released to broaden the way we understand the needs and the opportunities of the elderly population in India. This index measures the core domains of economic, health, and social well-being of older people and provides an in-depth insight into the situation of elderly people in India,” Bibek Debroy, Chairman, EAC-PM.