Hyderabad godman held in murder case of realtor

Triloknath, a religious preacher, reportedly assigned the task of killing realtor Vijay Bhaskar Reddy to his associates.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the killing of Nellore-based realtor Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, 63, have reportedly nabbed Triloknath alias Guruji, the alleged mastermind behind the murder. Triloknath, a religious preacher, reportedly assigned the task of killing Reddy to his associates, following which one of them, Karthik, joined the hostel where he was staying, befriended him and drugged him. He, along with other suspects, allegedly kidnapped and killed Reddy. Police are verifying multiple angles surrounding the murder.

However, senior police officials told Express that they are yet to lay hands on Triloknath and that he will be nabbed very soon. Earlier, the police arrested Mallesh, Sudhakar, Sravan and Krishnam Raju for their involvement in the murder. Reddy, who belongs to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, had invested huge amounts with Triloknath on the promise of getting high returns in foreign currency. However, when there were delays in returns, he confronted him and later complained to the police and other enforcement agencies about Triloknath’s activities. Triloknath, who came to know of Reddy’s complaints, decided to get him killed and purportedly assigned the task to his associates Mallesh and Sudhakar.

As per their plan, they procured sedatives from Sravan, a rural medical practitioner, and gave them to Mallesh’s son Karthik, who joined the same hostel at KPHB, where Reddy was staying. Karthik befriended Reddy and after gaining confidence, mixed sedatives in his food. As he became unconscious, Karthik and other accused kidnapped Reddy. He was then moved to a vehicle and allegedly beaten to death in the vehicle and cremated near Srisailam. The episode came to light after Reddy’s nephew lodged a missing complaint with KPHB police in July. While investigating, the police found the CCTV footage from the hostel showing the suspects taking away Reddy in a car.

Comments

