An affair that ended in murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police cracked the murder mystery of a newly-wed woman Pooja Varma, 19, who was killed on Tuesday by arresting a couple. The accused Rinku and Sanjeeth Yadav initially misled the victim’s husband Rajesh and police stating that Pooja’s boyfriend Rakesh and another person, had killed her and robbed her jewellery.

The police zeroed in on the couple, who on inquiry, admitted to having killed Pooja. Rajesh used to stay with the couple, during which he had an affair with Rinku and even took care of their needs. But after marriage, as he was planning to shift into a new house, the couple decided to kill Pooja, so that he stays with them.