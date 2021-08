By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party shifted the venue of its proposed ‘Dalita Girijana Dandora’ public meeting on August 18 from Ibrahimpatnam to Maheshwaram Assembly Constituency near the Outer Ring Road (ORR), as the police have not given permission for the meeting at Ibrahimpatnam.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the coordinators will go to villages to “expose the incumbent”. He said that they will organise a ‘Dappu Chatimpu’, a symbolic protest demanding resignation of MLAs.