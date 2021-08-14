STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad voters can download e-EPIC today

It will be organised with the help of BLOs to spread awareness among electors by organising camps or contacting individual eligible voters for downloading e-EPIC.

Published: 14th August 2021 09:15 AM

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the voters in Hyderabad district that a real-time field load testing while downloading e-EPIC of electors, who have registered their names during SSR-2021 and post SSR-2021 with unique mobile number in the electoral database, will be held on Saturday between 11 am and 12 pm. 

It will be organised with the help of BLOs to spread awareness among electors by organising camps or contacting individual eligible voters for downloading e-EPIC.The electors registered during SSR-2021 and post SSR-2021 are eligible for downloading e-EPIC. CDAC will share the list of 29 lakh electors who registered after SSR-2021 and remaining electors of SSR-2021, across the State.

