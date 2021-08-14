Open nalas claim one more life in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Less than a fortnight after two sanitation workers were washed away in a storm water drain in Saheb Nagar, a similar tragedy occurred at Balkapur near Masab Tank Pension Office, here on Friday when an unidentified man slipped into an open nala and died.

The unwary victim strayed close to the open nala, which had no barricade, and fell into it. The local residents, who pulled out the body, claimed that the deceased, believed to be a beggar, may have fallen into the nala under the influence of alcohol.

On August 3, two sanitation workers Shiva and Ananthaiah who went into a storm water drain at the instance of a GHMC contractor to clear the clogged passage, lost their lives at Padmavathi Colony in Sahebnagar, LB Nagar.