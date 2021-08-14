STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor response to tenders for three bridges in Hyderabad

High working costs and stringent conditions discouraging contractors, agencies: Sources

Published: 14th August 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The plans to construct three bridges by the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), a wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), finds no takers as no agencies or contractors have shown interest. 

Under the comprehensive flood mitigation plan for Hyderabad, the SNDP has proposed the construction of three bridges near the 2BHK complex near  Ranigunj Bus Depot from Buddha Bhavan, Ranigunj to Graveyard Road Crossing and near the Marriott Hotel from Tank Bund Road to Kavadiguda on Kalasiguda Nala under Package-I 1B under SNDP. The estimated cost for the construction of these three bridges is Rs 12.75 crore.

Last month, the SNDP floated two tenders and there has been no response from any of the bidders or agencies, forcing the SNDP to float the tender for the third time on August 11 and the last for the submission of the bid is August 23.

Sources said that the agencies might not have shown interest as the project may not be viable to them due to the high costs. The rules framed in the bid make it difficult to carry out the works, they added.Officials sources said that the project is to be completed within 12 months from the date of entering agreement, and the works will continue even during the rainy season.

The SNDP also invited tenders for the construction of a six-lane major bridge on the Tank Bund, opposite to the Marriot Hotel, and for the reconstruction of Hussainsagar surplus weir with gated mechanism, at an estimated cost of Rs 53.32 crore under Package-III. It may be mentioned here that the State government gave administrative sanction for the construction of the six-lane bridge in April.

Repeated rejections

