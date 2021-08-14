STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saving deccan culture

These are now on display under one roof at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur.

Leather puppets, a unique style of puppetry from a lesser-known tribe of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Did you know the cultures of Koyas, Gonds, Banjaras and Chenchus were once spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha when all these States were part of a unified Deccan?

These are now on display under one roof at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur. The collection of tribal, ethnic and literary artefacts of Professor J Thirumala Rao gives a peek into the tribal cultures which once flourished across the Deccan plateau under the Qutub Shahis and Nizams. “Telangana’s tribal culture is different in many ways from the rest of the country,” says Rao, who has collected around 2,000 artefacts from 15 tribes and subtribes over the last 40 years. Some of the objects and manuscripts are nearly a 1,000 years old.

Tribal musical instruments from the Deccan region

The exhibit is being showcased in four galleries: Aadi Aksharam (manuscripts), Aadi Dhwani (musical instruments), Aadi Chitram (paintings) and Dokra (bronze, iron and stone metal works). “We have an unparalleled painting style which used unique materials. We consider tribals illiterate. These are all their expressions and their artwork is exceptional. They have recorded their cultural history. I am merely a collector,” says Rao.

Professor G Manoja, who is displaying her collection of musical instruments, feels sad that we are losing our culture. “We have so many musical instruments today, yet we are losing our culture. As cultures are vanishing, so are the instruments. There’s no one who knows how to play many of these instruments.” The Telangana Ethnic Arts Exhibition is on at State Art Gallery till August 15 from 11 am to 6 pm.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp