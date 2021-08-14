Telangana will work with NHAI for RRR: Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) was proposed as part of the initiatives to expand and provide seamless connectivity to the city, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has said that the State government is ready to spend 50 per cent of its land acquisition cost.

Speaking at the inaugural function of 10th CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2021, Prashanth Reddy said that of the total Rs 3,000 crore required for RRR land acquisition, the State is ready to give Rs 1,500 crore and work hand-in-hand with the National Highways Authority of India.

“Real estate is developing in our State only because of the policies and schemes introduced by the government. Dharani is a move for farmers. This will however benefit both farmers and realtors. With Dharani, 95 per cent of farmlands will be free from issues,” he added.