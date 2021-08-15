STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durgam Cheruvu to emerge as new recreational, sporting spot in Hyderabad

Yacht Club and Hyderabad's MAUD Department come together to boost Durgam Cheruvu as city’s latest hotspot for recreation.  

The picturesque Durgam Cheruvu amid Cyberabad will spring to colour and life.

The picturesque Durgam Cheruvu amid Cyberabad will spring to colour and life. (Photo | VINAY MA)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Durgam Cheruvu, also known as Secret Lake, will be developed as a recreational and sporting green spot. It will have a walking, running and cycling track, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has given permission to YCH Foundation to access the lake to teach children and adults environment-friendly sports like sailing, kayaking and canoeing. To mark their expansion to this place, Yacht Club of Hyderabad organised a preview of the sailing activity at Durgam Cheruvu on Saturday evening. 

Arvind Kumar was the chief guest at the preview where 20 young sailors of Hyderabad sailed the waters including the Tricolour sailors in celebration of Independence Day along with head coach and president of the YCH Foundation, Suheim Sheikh

Young sailors of Hyderabad Yacht Club on Independence-day themed sail boats navigate the waters of Durgam Cheruvu on Saturday | Vinay madapu

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar said the Durgam Cheruvu Park has been designed to serve as a recreational and sporting spot in the middle of the city with lots of greenery. Suheim Sheikh said that the Yacht Club will conduct classes and also run regattas at Durgam Cheruvu in future. The training classes will commence on September 30. Kids in the age group of 8 to 12 years will be admitted into the training classes. Initially it will have 100 kids for the training. The Yacht Club will continue its activities at Hussainsagar lake. The picturesque Durgam Cheruvu amid Cyberabad will spring to colour and life, Suheim Sheikh enthused. YCH played a key role in nurturing the four Indian Sailing Olympians at Tokyo 2021.

