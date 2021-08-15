STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Scuffle with TRS men while flag hoisting leaves BJP corporator of GHMC injured

The scuffle broke out when corporator Sravan reportedly attempted to hoist the flag, which was opposed by the TRS cadres.

Published: 15th August 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

GHMC corporator

BJP corporator Sravan Vurapalli hospitalised after getting his leg injured in an alleged scuffle with TRS men during flag hoisting in Malkajgiri on Sunday. (Photos | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sravan Vurapalli, a BJP corporator of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was injured in a scuffle that broke out between TRS and BJP during flag hoisting at GHMC Malkajgiri circle office on Sunday.

The injured corporator was admitted to a private hospital. 

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, TRS MLA (Malkajgiri Assembly constituency) Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and Malkajgiri corporator Sravan reached the GHMC office. The scuffle broke out when corporator Sravan reportedly attempted to hoist the flag, which was opposed by the TRS cadres.

TRS cadres made a human chain preventing the BJP leader from hoisting the national flag. 

In a video, MLA Hanumantha Rao was seen raging towards Sravan who was shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogans, using unparliamentary language near the flag post.

Some of the TRS workers hurled plastic chairs towards Sravan and even threw a glass bottle at him. Sravan suffered a laceration on his leg in the melee.

Later, Sravan and his supporters staged a Rasta Roko demanding action against MLA Hanumantha Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation BJP corporator TRS-BJP scufflr flag hoisting Malkajgiri Sravan Vurapalli Mynampally Hanumantha Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp