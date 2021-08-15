Scuffle with TRS men while flag hoisting leaves BJP corporator of GHMC injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sravan Vurapalli, a BJP corporator of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was injured in a scuffle that broke out between TRS and BJP during flag hoisting at GHMC Malkajgiri circle office on Sunday.

The injured corporator was admitted to a private hospital.

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, TRS MLA (Malkajgiri Assembly constituency) Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and Malkajgiri corporator Sravan reached the GHMC office. The scuffle broke out when corporator Sravan reportedly attempted to hoist the flag, which was opposed by the TRS cadres.

TRS cadres made a human chain preventing the BJP leader from hoisting the national flag.

In a video, MLA Hanumantha Rao was seen raging towards Sravan who was shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogans, using unparliamentary language near the flag post.

Some of the TRS workers hurled plastic chairs towards Sravan and even threw a glass bottle at him. Sravan suffered a laceration on his leg in the melee.

Later, Sravan and his supporters staged a Rasta Roko demanding action against MLA Hanumantha Rao.