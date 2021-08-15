Staffers from Lake Police felicitated for saving lives in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, felicitated the Lake Police Station Staff for rescuing those who have tried to commit suicide in Hussainsagar.

It is reported that from January 2021 to August 2021, at least 285 people were rescued with the timely response of the Lake Police. However, 13 people died. In the last one week alone, 15 people have been rescued, whereas 12 died. The Lake Police staff have put in earnest efforts to increase the police patrolling at Hussainsagar, and due to their efforts, precious lives have been saved, said the CP.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)