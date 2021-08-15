STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Haritha Haram programme behind Hyderabad's 'Tree City' tag, says CM KCR

Earlier this year, the Arbour Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations recognised Hyderabad as a 'Tree City' alongwith 119 cities from 63 countries.

Published: 15th August 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 03:30 PM

KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao given the guard of honour on Independence Day at Golconda Fort. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appreciated the efforts of the administration as Hyderabad recently earned the tag of 'Tree City' of the world. He termed this feat as a result of the ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’ program which also contributed to an increase of four percent greenery. 

During his Independence Day speech from the historical Golconda Fort, the Chief Minister found this to be a significant development since Hyderabad is the only city in India that has received international laurels. Earlier this year, the Arbour Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations recognised Hyderabad as a 'Tree City' alongwith 119 cities from 63 countries. "This pride has not been achieved easily. For plantation, nurturing, expansion of trees, the government built system has been the nain reason," the chief minister said. 

While referring to the Central Government’s recognition, he pointed out that in Telangana the greenery has grown up by around 4 percent. “The Central Forest Minister has announced in the Parliament that Telangana is in the forefront in plantation of sapling and growing of trees. And environmental experts of UN have praised our efforts. This spirit shall continue for some more time,” he noted. 

"Hyderabad has gained name and fame for accommodating and providing comfortable living for every citizen. In the process of making Hyderabad a Universal City, the traffic lights have gradually decreased by the construction of flyovers at nearby places. Yet, several flyovers, skyovers are under construction. By bringing beauty to the city, the newly constructed Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has created a record as second-largest cable bridge in Asia," he added. 

