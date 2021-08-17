308 held for drunken driving in Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 308 persons were arrested on charges of driving in an inebriated condition within Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits between August 9 to August 13. The court sent them to prison for up to 16 days and also imposed a penalty. Meanwhile, 258 people who were caught driving without driving licenses were also sent to the court and were slapped with a fine of Rs 1.02 lakh.