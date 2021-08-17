Giving streeties a roof

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monsoon is a difficult time for stray animals, who have nowhere to go when it gets cold, wet and windy. Coming to their rescue is this group of volunteers, who have been rescuing strays in the city for long now.

The Pawsome People Project’s latest initiative, ‘The Shelter Building Drive’, began in Hyderabad on Sunday. Under this initiative, the group builds shelters using wooden crates and places them outside the volunteers’ houses or where the team often visits to feed dogs.

The volunteers also keep a bowl of water and a plate of food for the animals. Shreya Chadalavada, an entrepreneur and the lead of the Hyderabad team, says: “During the pandemic, we had started with feeding dogs. As shops were shut, we would either stock up on food or cook something for them. We are now building a bigger team of volunteers from across the city.” They have built four shelters so far at the MLA Colony in Jubilee Hills, near Tech Mahindra Park in Kondapur, Bliss Foundation and Banjara Hills Road No. 10.