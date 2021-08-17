STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-Hyderabad gets astronomical observatory 

An advanced digital camera would be used to record images and transient astronomical phenomena such as meteor showers. 

Published: 17th August 2021 09:22 AM

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a first step towards encouraging students to take up astronomical activities, a large telescope facility has been established in the IIT- Hyderabad campus.It is equipped with a huge mirror with an optical diameter of 355 mm having a focal length of 1,650 mm. The mirror has a Crayford focuser and truss tube design enabling the observation of deep sky and faint objects.

An advanced digital camera would be used to record images and transient astronomical phenomena such as meteor showers.Although the telescope would primarily aim for the outreach and night sky observational training programmes, it also has the capability to deliver research level performance, which would be explored subsequently.
 

