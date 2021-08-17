Lip Hue helps you customize your lipstick to get the perfect shade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Today, there are so many lipstick shades to choose from that one ends up buying a shade that is not really ‘you’. Well, now you can head down to Lip Hue where you can customise your lipstick to get that perfect shade.

You know what they say, necessity is the mother of creation? Much like most of us, founders of Lip Hue, Avni Sricharan and Dyuti Waghray, always struggled to get the right shade of lipstick, and that is why they came up with the solution of handcrafted customised lipsticks.

The company provides both in-store and online experiences. “On our website, which is augmented reality-enabled, people can see the colour on them as when they try it,” says Dyuti. The lipsticks contain bee’s wax and are not vegan-friendly. We also use shea butter and vitamin oils. Shea butter gives a matt look but doesn’t dry the lips. “We use castor oil and create everything on the spot,” says Dyuti.