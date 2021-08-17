 Make heads turn with the classic white shirt

Misha Rajani By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We very easily get bored with our wardrobe and turn into damsels of distress when it comes to picking our outfit for the day. That pile of clothes bursting out of the closet never seems to be enough. But mixing things up a little can do the trick. Actor-model Divya Pandey (@divya.pandeyy) shows us how to wear a men’s shirt in four different ways. Well, you can hardly go wrong with a classic white shirt which is every man’s wardrobe essential and now turning into every woman’s snazzy outfit.

Shirt-knot style

Wear the shirt like you usually do but don’t button the first two and last few buttons. Tuck the back of the shirt upwards and tie a knot on the waist with front bottom half. Then pull down the collar for an off-shoulder look. You can roll up the sleeves too. Wear this with a bodycon dress, a flare skirt with a crop top inside or over a bodycon suit if you are planning a beach day or vacation.

Ballon style

Wear the shirt with just one sleeve, the second is to be left hanging out -- one of your arms is to be within the sleeve and the other arm inside the shirt. Tie a belt around your waist and pull up the bottom of the shirt through the belt to give it a balloon effect. Tuck the hanging sleeve into the shirt from the top. The final look gives the shirt a one-shoulder style. Pair this with velvet pants or any bright-coloured bottoms.

Shirt with a corset

Corsets never go out of style and this look is the easiest among all. It’s the best for those who aren’t comfortable with plain corsets. Simply spice it up with a plain white shirt. To create this look, wear the shirt and then a corset over it. Make sure you use shades like pink, black, and bright colours or bright prints. It makes you look extremely good and feel comfortable all day long!

Tube-top style

Wear the shirt but without the sleeves, let the sleeves hang out, while your arms are inside in the shirt. From the bottom, grab the sleeves and wrap it around your waist (like a belt) and tie a knot. This creates a tube top look. You can add a belt to accessorise it. It is best paired with a short denim skirt.