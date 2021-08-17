STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

 Make heads turn with the classic white shirt

We very easily get bored with our wardrobe and turn into damsels of distress when it comes to picking our outfit for the day.

Published: 17th August 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose

By Misha Rajani
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We very easily get bored with our wardrobe and turn into damsels of distress when it comes to picking our outfit for the day. That pile of clothes bursting out of the closet never seems to be enough. But mixing things up a little can do the trick. Actor-model Divya Pandey (@divya.pandeyy) shows us how to wear a men’s shirt in four different ways. Well, you can hardly go wrong with a classic white shirt which is every man’s wardrobe essential and now turning into every woman’s snazzy outfit.  

Shirt-knot style
Wear the shirt like you usually do but don’t button the first two and last few buttons. Tuck the back of the shirt upwards and tie a knot on the waist with front bottom half. Then pull down the collar for an off-shoulder look. You can roll up the sleeves too. Wear this with a bodycon dress, a flare skirt with a crop top inside or over a bodycon suit if you are planning a beach day or vacation.

Ballon style
Wear the shirt with just one sleeve, the second is to be left hanging out -- one of your arms is to be within the sleeve and the other arm inside the shirt. Tie a belt around your waist and pull up the bottom of the shirt through the belt to give it a balloon effect. Tuck the hanging sleeve into the shirt from the top. The final look gives the shirt a one-shoulder style. Pair this with velvet pants or any bright-coloured bottoms.

Shirt with a corset 
Corsets never go out of style and this look is the easiest among all. It’s the best for those who aren’t comfortable with plain corsets. Simply spice it up with a plain white shirt. To create this look, wear the shirt and then a corset over it. Make sure you use shades like pink, black, and bright colours or bright prints. It makes you look extremely good and feel comfortable all day long!

Tube-top style
Wear the shirt but without the sleeves, let the sleeves hang out, while your arms are inside in the shirt. From the bottom, grab the sleeves and wrap it around your waist (like a belt) and tie a knot. This creates a tube top look. You can add a belt to accessorise it. It is best paired with a short denim skirt. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fashion styling white shirt
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp