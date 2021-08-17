Rocking the casual look in khadi

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We often keep our crisp khadis for occasions and never have we thought of wearing them as casuals. But some designers in the city are cutting the cloth to sync it with the latest trends. One of them is Ankitha Veerapalli, who has her own label Amsa with a flagship store in Hyderabad. She has revamped the concept of khadi to make it a part of men’s casual wear.

“We started in early 2017 with the aim of bringing more exclusive handloom for everyday wear. It started off with an experiment. I am a sustainable architect and this is something that I took up on a whim because I love handlooms. Khadi has always been seen as a dated fabric. So, we decided to use a finer version of the weave to design a men’s casual clothing line. It looks smart and I want people to know that khadi is a great style option. Also, one doesn’t have to look 50 years old in it,” says Ankitha, who made bongo and denim jackets using khadi.

She started Amsa with a women’s khadi collection and ventured into men’s casual wear only three months ago. She recently unveiled her collection for popular Hyderabad-based music band Niraval.