STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

7-year-old’s testimony helps cops crack newly-wed’s murder mystery in Hyderabad

Rinku and Sanjeeth Yadav were confident of escaping arrest after they led cops to believe that the victim was killed by her ex-boyfriend and his friend who came from Jharkhand and fled after murder.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The testimony of a seven-year-old boy helped police nab the couple who reportedly murdered a newly-wed Pooja Varma in Jeedimetla.

Rinku and Sanjeeth Yadav were confident of escaping arrest after they led cops to believe that the victim was killed by her ex-boyfriend and his friend who came from Jharkhand and fled after the murder.

The due managed to mislead the cops who had registered a case against the ex-boyfriend Rakesh and his friend. Rakesh on previous occasions had threatened Rajesh against marrying Pooja.

The accused Rinku and Sanjeeth were living on a rent-sharing basis with Rajesh and were well aware of his marriage being fixed with Pooja and the threat made by Rakesh.

Taking advantage of this knowledge, Rinku and Sanjeeth convinced the police that Rakesh locked Rinku and Pooja in separate rooms and killed Pooja. Rinku claimed to have been rescued by a seven-year-old boy after Rakesh had locked her.

It was this very testimony that led to the unravelling of their tale as the boy upon police interrogation revealed that he had fever and did not step out of his home that day. Further, inquiries in the locality, too not show the presence of any new persons or suspicious activity in the area on the day of the murder. Based on this information, police confronted the couple and questioned them separately, leading to the case being solved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad couple murder Hyderabad crime
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp