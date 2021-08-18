7-year-old’s testimony helps cops crack newly-wed’s murder mystery in Hyderabad

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The testimony of a seven-year-old boy helped police nab the couple who reportedly murdered a newly-wed Pooja Varma in Jeedimetla.

Rinku and Sanjeeth Yadav were confident of escaping arrest after they led cops to believe that the victim was killed by her ex-boyfriend and his friend who came from Jharkhand and fled after the murder.

The due managed to mislead the cops who had registered a case against the ex-boyfriend Rakesh and his friend. Rakesh on previous occasions had threatened Rajesh against marrying Pooja.

The accused Rinku and Sanjeeth were living on a rent-sharing basis with Rajesh and were well aware of his marriage being fixed with Pooja and the threat made by Rakesh.

Taking advantage of this knowledge, Rinku and Sanjeeth convinced the police that Rakesh locked Rinku and Pooja in separate rooms and killed Pooja. Rinku claimed to have been rescued by a seven-year-old boy after Rakesh had locked her.

It was this very testimony that led to the unravelling of their tale as the boy upon police interrogation revealed that he had fever and did not step out of his home that day. Further, inquiries in the locality, too not show the presence of any new persons or suspicious activity in the area on the day of the murder. Based on this information, police confronted the couple and questioned them separately, leading to the case being solved.