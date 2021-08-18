STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Afghan students in Hyderabad concerned about their future, well-being of families

There are about 200 Afghan students in the Telangana capital who are pursuing various courses in institutions like Osmania University, Hyderabad Central University, JNTU.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard before the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid arrives for his first news conference. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Afghan students in Hyderabad are worried over the fast-unfolding developments in their country and some of them have urged the Indian government to extend their visas.

The students are concerned about their future and about the well-being of their families in Afghanistan, said Mohammadvyousaf Khanmirzoy, president of the Afghan students association here.

There are about 200 Afghan students in the Telangana capital who are pursuing various courses in institutions like Osmania University, Hyderabad Central University, JNTU and the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), he said.

They are doing courses like engineering, BSc (Computer Science), post graduation and business administration.

As the Afghan students association president, he is grateful to the Indian government for all its help to them, Khanmirzoy said.

"The main problems of Afghan students in Hyderabad are the expiration of visas and stopping the scholarship by ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations) after completing their courses. We request the Indian government to extend students' visas and solve the scholarships issue, till the situation becomes stable," he told PTI.

The visas and scholarships problems concern only those students who have completed their courses, he said.

After completion of their courses, they will be asked to leave India.

Their number could be 65-70, he said.

Younus Shafaee, another Afghan students leader in Hyderabad, also said some students whose visas are going to expire soon, want it to be extended by the Indian government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania University Hyderabad Central University Mohammadvyousaf Khanmirzoy Afghan students association Taliban
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp