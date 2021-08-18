Buoyed by Olympics show, GHMC sets up sports park in Gajularamaram

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With India surpassing expectations at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, there is increased fervour among residents to take up sporting activities. Capitalising on this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making extra efforts to inspire the children and the youth to take up sports. As part of these efforts, a sports park, which will be open to the public in three weeks, was developed in TSIIC Colony, Suraram, in Gajularamaram of Kukatpally zone.

With the modernisation of Hyderabad, the space and opportunities for budding sportspersons are decreasing. With an objective to promote sports among residents, the GHMC developed a sports park with basic amenities. Officials say that the sports park was developed at a cost of `2 crore, which included the construction of a compound wall, concrete works and laying of artificial turf for the cricket field. Built on a two-acre land, the sports park has facilities for cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, skating and cycling. Apart from that, the sports park also has a play area for toddlers, facilities for yoga and a walking track.

Speaking to Express, GHMC Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamata stated that the GHMC aims to bring significant improvements in the living standards by providing parks to promote healthy living to residents, especially women and the elderly. The health benefits of regular physical activity include increased cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility, improved joint mobility, decreased stress levels, improved posture and coordination, strengthened bones, decreased body fat levels and prevention or management of diseases, she added.

She informed that the civic body has invited proposals for the operations and maintenance of the park. The entire premises needs to be maintained by the bidder so as to ensure the facility is in good condition apart from maintaining good hygiene, cleanliness, upkeep of equipment and courts, making it available for the general public willing to use the courts and other spaces on a pay-and-play basis at reasonable rates.