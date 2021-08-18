STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LB Shastri Trust to set up skill development institute in Hyderabad

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Skill Development Institute will be established in partnership with Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education.

Anil Shastri, son of late Lal Bahadur Shastri, holds talks with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar, on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s son Anil Shastri has announced the establishment of a skill development institute in Hyderabad.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Skill Development Institute will be established in partnership with Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education. Shastri said the institute would provide training programmes in different fields to youth and appreciated the State government’s support.

Shastri, who runs the trust based in New Delhi, met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday. Both officials assured Shastri of the State’s complete support in setting up the institute.

