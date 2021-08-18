STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban takeover leaves Afghan students in Hyderabad worried about their career, future

Students fear that the Taliban insurgency would now jeopardise the dreams of students who were planning to come to Hyderabad this year. 

Published: 18th August 2021 08:47 AM

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the main gate leading to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  More than 1,000 Afghan students, who are currently studying in Telangana are worried about their future. Keeping in mind the chaos that has unfolded in their country, the students have sought financial support from the Central and State governments, so that they can sustain themself in India. Moreover, students also fear that the Taliban insurgency would now jeopardise the dreams of students who were planning to come to Hyderabad this year. 

Many students, who have applied for admissions in Hyderabad universities, are now uncertain about their future. M Abbass, who is currently in Kabul said, “I had applied for OU, this year, and was eagerly waiting to join classes for degree. But, now I am not sure what will happen to my future.”

Speaking to Express, Sphamandla Luvuno, Telangana’s Foreign Student Association’s president, said that since the last couple years, as many as 1,000 students come to India on scholarship every year. As of now, there are 1,000 students in Telangana itself. Many students prefer coming to Hyderabad for their studies and have enrolled Osmania University, JNTU, Hyderabad Central University, and other affiliated colleges. 
“These students get a scholarship and some stipend, but as soon as the result is announced, the scholarship is stopped. Unfortunately, the crisis has come at a time when results for many final year students are going to run out and they fear that soon after that their stipend will also stop, resulting in more hardships for them,” he added.

Abdul Lateef, who is studying in Osmania University, said, “I came to do my masters here. My wife and child are also with me as my wife is also doing her studies at the OU. My course is going to end in a month and I am worried as my scholarship will be stopped. It will be very difficult for me to stay in India. We are hoping that the ICCR or the State government will extend us some support to us.” Abdul is not the only one facing this harsh situation, there are many more like him. Students are also worried as their visas would expire soon. 

Nizamabad residents now stuck in Doha
Sources say that more than 1,000 residents of erstwhile Nizamabad district work in Afghanistan. Though many of them had already reached home, others are now in Doha (Qatar) on their way back to India. 
According to P Rajesh of Padigal village in Velpur mandal, who worked as  a carpenter for three years in a private company in Afghanistan, more than 700 persons of the district work for different companies in Afghanistan, most of whom are living in areas closes to Kabul.

