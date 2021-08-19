STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fake SI blackmails doctor for Rs 75 lakh over mobile call records

The fake police officer, Gautham Nair, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, pretended to be an SI from Khammam.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following a complaint by a doctor that he was being blackmailed by a “police officer” for a whopping sum of Rs 75 lakh, the Banjara Hills police arrested a man who has a history of conning innocent people by pretending to be an SI. 

The fake police officer, Gautham Nair, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, pretended to be an SI from Khammam. He began blackmailing the doctor, threatening to reveal his call records and demanded a sum of `75 lakh. 

The scared victim agreed to pay `20 lakh immediately. But Gautham Nair continued to apply pressure for more money. The doctor, who was vexed with the frequent demands for money, finally approached the Banjara Hills police. Police immediately swung into action and laid a trap for Gautham, who hails from Vijayawada. 

ACCUSED USED POLICE LOGO
Since Gautham used a vehicle with a logo of the police and also has the body language of a cop, people fell for his con often. He began blackmailing the doctor, threatening to reveal his call records

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake cop extortion Hyderabad blackmail case
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp