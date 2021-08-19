Hyderabad: Fake SI blackmails doctor for Rs 75 lakh over mobile call records

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint by a doctor that he was being blackmailed by a “police officer” for a whopping sum of Rs 75 lakh, the Banjara Hills police arrested a man who has a history of conning innocent people by pretending to be an SI.

The fake police officer, Gautham Nair, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, pretended to be an SI from Khammam. He began blackmailing the doctor, threatening to reveal his call records and demanded a sum of `75 lakh.

The scared victim agreed to pay `20 lakh immediately. But Gautham Nair continued to apply pressure for more money. The doctor, who was vexed with the frequent demands for money, finally approached the Banjara Hills police. Police immediately swung into action and laid a trap for Gautham, who hails from Vijayawada.

ACCUSED USED POLICE LOGO

Since Gautham used a vehicle with a logo of the police and also has the body language of a cop, people fell for his con often. He began blackmailing the doctor, threatening to reveal his call records