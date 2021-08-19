STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Woman raped by auto driver, two others

A resident of Santosh Nagar, victim was headed to her office in Pahadishareef when the auto was diverted to an isolated spot

Published: 19th August 2021 09:39 AM

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In yet another ghastly act of crime against a woman in less than week, an auto driver and two of his friends allegedly raped a lab technician in Pahadishareef after taking her to a lonely spot in the area on Wednesday.The victim, a resident of Santosh Nagar Colony who works in a diagnostic centre hired an auto to commute to her workplace. The auto driver was taking her to her place of work and took a sudden diversion. At Chandrayangutta, two others boarded the auto. The trio took the lab technician to an isolated spot in Pahadishareef where there was no movement of people and committed the atrocity. The three later fled the scene without raising any suspicion, said South Zone DCP Gajarao Bhupal. 

The victim pulled herself together and then went to Santosh Nagar Police where she  lodged a complaint. Later, she was sent to the Bharosa Centre. The South Zone Task Force police, along with a clues team and dog squad, are working to find evidence as well as nab the auto driver immediately. 

So far, footage from about 190 CCTV cameras in the area where the crime took place is being analysed. Police officials say they are sure to find clues to crack the case immediately and arrest the accused.    The shocking incident comes on the heels of the alleged rape of two sisters by four persons at Gandhi Hospital. 

One of the victims is still missing. One lab technician and four security guards have been taken into custody so far. A case has been registered under sections 363, 376 and 506 of IPC.

NATIONAL  SC BODY, STATE HUMAN RIGHTS BODY SEEK REPORT ON GANDHI RAPE CASE
Taking cognizance of the rape case reported from the Gandhi General Hospital where a hospital staffer is accused of raping two women, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes asked senior State officials to submit a report and sought immediate action. The Commission sought a response from the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Secretaries of Health and Home and Vice Chairmawn Arun Haldar was presented with a preliminary report by the police Telangana SHRC seeks response by Aug 25

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to submit a comprehensive report to the Commission by August 25. BJP Mahila Morcha leader ML Padmaja Sudhakar filed a petition before the SHRC seeking action on accused. The petition also raises questions on alleged police negligence

Hyderabad rape case
