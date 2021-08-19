IIT-Hyderabad, Honeywell to set up an AI lab on campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is prepared to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab, in partnership with Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS). The lab was inaugurated on Wednesday by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

During the inaugural event, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said, “IIT-H is the first institute in the country to offer full-fledged BTech in AI in line with the recommendation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With the recommendation of NEP 2020 such collaboration would become more common.”

Additionally, Professor BS Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, said, “The young minds at IIT-H are geared up to make the institute feature among Top 500 global institutes soon.” Both the institutions have entered into an agreement to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab for joint research on artificial intelligence and such emerging technologies.