Late Dasari Narayana Rao’s son booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act has been booked against the late Dasari Narayana Rao’s son, Dasari Arun Kumar, at Jubilee Hills police station. The producer’s son Dasari Arun Kumar allegedly insulted former employee Narsimhulu who quit after Dasari Narayana passed away.

Narsmihulu had not been paid his dues for a while and approached Arun asking him for the payment. It is alleged that Arun Kumar insulted the former employee abusing him and making casteist remarks. The upset worker filed a complaint against Arun Kumar with the police.