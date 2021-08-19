Telangana HC asks about steps for Ganesh fest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Wednesday directed the GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police to inform the court by September, 1 by way of filing their counter affidavits, as to what steps have been taken to prevent the congregation of people during the ensuing Ganesh festival. It also asked about the steps taken to ensure that chemically-made Ganesh idols are not immersed in Hussainsagar lake.

If the government fails in complying with the direction, a senior officer of the GHMC and Hyderabad Commissioner would have to be present in court by the next date of hearing. The division bench further observed: “We are not interested in your advisories. The government should issue strict directions to people, which should be enforceable.” Further the court said: “Religious sentiments should be respected but one has to take note of the health of the people also.”