Fake currency racket busted
A racket involved in printing and circulating fake Indian currency was busted by the west zone task force and an amount of Rs 16 lakh in fake currency notes was recovered from their possession.
Published: 20th August 2021 08:17 AM | Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:17 AM | A+A A-
A BSF constable was among the five arrested, with two being photographers and remaining two students. All five are residents of Siddhipet and aspired to live a debt-free life.