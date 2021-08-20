Heritage stepwell at Bansilalpet under restoration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) is currently undertaking a restoration project of a heritage stepwell at Bansilalpet. Built during the Nizam era, this well was the source of drinking water for residents of Bansilalpet and nearby areas for several years but became a dumping ground for garbage over the years. This restoration project is a part of the Rainwater Project and around 75 workers, JCBs and hitachis will be used for clearing out debris and garbage accumulated over the years.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, in a tweet on Thursday, said water would ooze out of the stepwell once decades of dump were lifted, and they hoped to restore and repair it completely. Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy said debris would be removed continuously for the next three days for the restoration project.