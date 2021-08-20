STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad varsities soothe fears of Afghan students

In light of this, several universities in the city have extended their help to Afghan students.

Published: 20th August 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every year, scores of foreign nationals come to the State for their studies, and many of them are from Afghanistan. After the recent takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan, fear and anxiety have been haunting the Afghan students. In light of this, several universities in the city have extended their help to Afghan students.

According to Sphamandla Luvuno, president of Telangana Foreign Students Association (TFSA), most Afghan students are enrolled at Osmania University (OU) followed by JNTU-H and University of Hyderabad.

Speaking to Express, Osmania University’s foreign relations office director Prof V Appa Rao said that in the past few years, enrolment of Afghan students had increased in the university.

Currently, there are 158 Afghan nationals, including 136 men and 22 women, pursuing different courses at OU.“Many students are worried about their families back home. We understand the fears and anxieties they are living with, which is why we are reaching out to all of them to assist them,” Rao said. 

He added that students, especially those in their final year, were seeking visa and scholarship extensions over fears that their scholarships might end once the course was over. “In this regard, we will talk to the students and if required, the university will also write to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office,” he said.

“I have already met a few students who are currently staying in the university hostel. Soon, we will hold a meeting will all students enrolled in other colleges of OU. We have also formed a WhatsApp group to contact all Afghan students in the university,” Appa Rao said.

Meanwhile, 48 Afghan students are studying at JNTU-H. Foreign relations officer N Balu said, “The university is there to help the students so they need not worry. We will also hold a meeting with them soon.” 

