STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pet shops in Hyderabad fail to register before deadline

Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (V&AH) Department officials told Express that of the 82 pet shops and 12 dog breeding units in GHMC limits, about 76 applications have been received.

Published: 20th August 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs, Pets

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has set August 15 as the deadline for illegal pet shops and unauthorised breeding units in GHMC limits to obtain licences, failing which they would face action. But till now, no registrations has been done, nor have any trade licenses been issued for any of the shops or units.

Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (V&AH) Department officials told Express that of the 82 pet shops and 12 dog breeding units in GHMC limits, about 76 applications have been received.

The applications have been sent to district V&AH wings of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Teams have to inspect the pet shops and breeding units, and submit a detailed report to the State V&AH for further follow up action, which has not yet been done.

During the first week of June, 2021, MAUD principal Secretary Arvind Kumar had directed pet shops and breeding units to obtain trade licenses from the civic body within four weeks.

Later, in July, another circular was issued in this regard, which stated that on failing to register, the shops would be shut and action would be taken against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad pet shops Hyderabad
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp