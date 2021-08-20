Pet shops in Hyderabad fail to register before deadline

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has set August 15 as the deadline for illegal pet shops and unauthorised breeding units in GHMC limits to obtain licences, failing which they would face action. But till now, no registrations has been done, nor have any trade licenses been issued for any of the shops or units.

Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (V&AH) Department officials told Express that of the 82 pet shops and 12 dog breeding units in GHMC limits, about 76 applications have been received.

The applications have been sent to district V&AH wings of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Teams have to inspect the pet shops and breeding units, and submit a detailed report to the State V&AH for further follow up action, which has not yet been done.

During the first week of June, 2021, MAUD principal Secretary Arvind Kumar had directed pet shops and breeding units to obtain trade licenses from the civic body within four weeks.

Later, in July, another circular was issued in this regard, which stated that on failing to register, the shops would be shut and action would be taken against them.