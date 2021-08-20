Sumadhura Group launches residential project in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sumadhura Group in collaboration with Vasavi Group is launching its latest residential project in Nanakramguda. Spread across 5.06 acres in the neighbourhood of Financial District, adjacent to the Waverock IT SEZ, the project offers a total saleable area of approximately 2 Million sq.ft.

Once completed, these residential towers will be the tallest luxury residential towers in Greater Hyderabad and will have an option of 3 BHK and 3.5 BHK apartments ranging from 1,670 sq. ft. to 3,000 sq. ft.

Madhusudhan G, Chairman, Sumadhura Group, said, that this project is specially designed to cater to the needs of accomplished individuals and families that are seeking to maintain work-life balance. It is in close proximity to some of the leading MNC’s, hospitals, outer ring road, schools & educational institutions, sporting facilities and other required social infrastructure. The property amenities include co-working spaces, cafe, library, swimming pool, guest suites, BBQ terrace, sports bar, gym, among others.