BITS Pilani sets up cell for mental wellness to fight anxiety pandemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing on its mission to make quality mental healthcare accessible to all, Mpower, a pioneer in Indian mental healthcare system, backed by Aditya Birla Education Trust, on Friday launched an Mpower cell at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus. Due to the pandemic, mental illness has emerged as a crisis in India, with rising cases of anxiety, depression, and other disorders. As a result, there is a strong need to create avenues where people can seek help that they need.

Mpower’s newest cell will provide one-on-one counselling and quality clinical interventions to the students, faculty and staff on the campus. The new cell was inaugurated by Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, in an endeavour to accelerate the movement to bring about a mindset change and offer mental well-being in a holistic manner.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration, Neerja Birla said, “Mental health challenges among youth is a pressing issue. At Mpower cells, we encourage people to open up about their mental health concerns and seek professional help. With the launch of our newest cell in Hyderabad, we will continue on our mission to tackle mental illness head on. I would personally request all the students, faculty and staff members of BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus to come forward and seek help from our Mpower cell.”

Facilities for all

