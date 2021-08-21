Four held for organising betting in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the North Zone Task Force raided a house in Ahmed Colony under Langer Houz police station limits and arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in an illegal betting racket. The cops seized Rs 8.6 lakh in cash from the accused. However, three people suspected to be organisers are on the run, the police said.

The four arrested persons Thahuddin, Khaja Aasim Ahmed, Mohd Shazayb, and Azam Khan would reportedly organise online and offline betting games where gamblers would participate. The accused worked on commission. They offered bets on various online and offline sports like cricket, poker, football, tennis, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, golf, boxing, handball, hockey, baseball, table tennis, snooker, Formula 1 racing, Ski jump, water polo and many other games. On a given day, gamblers could bet on more than 100 sporting events which were held across the globe.

The accused allegedly have been using different bank accounts for organising betting. They maintain accounts with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of India and others. They would accept the betting amount through online platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm. The police said the organisers Syed Azhar Uddin, Syed Zaheer Uddin and Thahuddin are absconding.