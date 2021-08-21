STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Giving a twist to tradition of gifting sarees

Six Yards Plus has come up with a concept of a weave box which essentially is a handloom saree wrapped in the same weave, a note about the fabric and the artisans, a plantable rakhi and brownies.

Bathukamma sarees manufactured at the power looms in Sircilla town under Rajanna Sircilla district for distributing them on the occasion of Bathukamma festival in the State (Photo |EPS)

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raksha Bandhan is on Sunday and all the brothers out there must be looking for the perfect gift for their sisters. Saree startup Six Yards Plus has come up with a concept of a weave box which essentially is a handloom saree wrapped in the same weave, a note about the fabric and the artisans, a plantable rakhi and a box of brownies. 

“Our idea is to get more women to wear handloom sarees more often. If a customer picks Mangalgiri box, we assure you that it is the authentic weave and we send you all the information about the saree in a note,” says founder Mrinalini Shastry. 

Mrinalini wants to make wearing sarees more fun and casual. “We are a team of 10 people, who work with weavers and artisans across the country. About 80 per cent of our range is handwoven, but we also work with satin,” she says. “We bring in specific weaves from across the country. At any point, we have 30 to 50 weaves with us, and we also do a lot of signature designs,” she adds.

