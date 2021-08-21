STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to monitor sewage treatment online

The Boards officials said that OCE assess the various physico-chemical parameters and bacteriological characteristics and the system also aims at monitoring the discharge standards regularly.

Published: 21st August 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

With the help of the Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS), the STPs in the city can be monitored in real-time using an online application

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad became the second city in the country and the first in Telangana to install the Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) at 25 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) maintained by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

The OCEMS provides online monitoring of treated effluent parameters like Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), Total Suspended Solids (TSS) and pH value. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has made it mandatory for all the cities having STPs to install OCEMS.
Speaking to Express, HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore informed that the Water Board maintains the 25 STPs in GHMC limits with a sewage treatment capacity of 772 million litres per day (MLD).

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) monitors the treated effluent parameters of the all STPs. All the senior HMWS&SB officials have access to the OCEMS platform through a mobile application to monitor the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the STPs. The Water Board will obtain the readings for parameters at the inlets and outlets of all STPs.

If any parameter is more than the permissible standards, the concerned officer can check the data for the past week and implement remedial measures to bring the parameters within permissible levels, Dana Kishore said.Earlier, the CPCB had made OCEMS mandatory for industries where Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) were established, while the same has now been extended to STPs.

The Boards officials said that OCE assess the various physico-chemical parameters and bacteriological characteristics and the system also aims at monitoring the discharge standards regularly. The Board will obtain the readings for parameters at the inlets and outlets of all STPs for pH, BOD, COD, TSS, faecal choliform, dissolved oxygen (DO) and other parameters. STPs have been established based on various technologies, including Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB) Reactor, Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR), Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) and Extended Aeration among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad sewage treatment plants
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp