Jaundice patient hangs self from bell in Hanuman temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A jaundice patient reportedly died by suicide at a Lord Hanuman temple in Karkhana on Friday. The deceased, Ganesh Kishore, who worked as a carpenter, was the sole earning member in his family. He was unmarried and addicted to alcohol. He was recently diagnosed with jaundice and was unable to consume solid food due to his ill health.

On Friday, when the complainant Ganesh Pradeep woke up, he couldn’t find his brother Kishore in the house.

Thinking that he had gone out, Pradeep carried on with his chores. However, after a couple of hours, a neighbour informed him of his brother’s demise. When he reached the spot, he found Kishore hanging from the bell in the temple.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)