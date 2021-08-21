Mentally ill woman from Khammam found in Secunderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman with mental health conditions, who is from Khammam, was found in Karkhana and taken to the police station. Blue Colt personnel verified the details, informed the concerned police station in Khammam and handed her over to her brother on Friday.

The woman Jyothi, who has been suffering from mental health disorders, was found moving suspiciously in Karkhana area.

Immediately, Blue Colt personnel brought her to Karkhana police station. After verifying her whereabouts, they came to know that she is missing from Khammam.

Station house officer B Ravinder appreciated the efforts of Blue Colt staff, police constables Mahesh and Rajendra Prasad, for their role in tracing the missing woman.

He also commended the efforts of women police constables Priyanaka and Anupama for their care towards the woman.