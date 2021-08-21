Special postal cover on scientist who discovered malaria unveiled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, in the presence of Osmania University (OU) Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder and Chief Postmaster General of Telangana circle S Rajendra Kumar on the occasion of World Mosquito Day released a special postal cover commemorating the landmark discovery of malarial parasite by Sir Ronald Ross.

The special postal cover was developed by the Postal Department in association with Sir Ronald Ross Institute, Begumpet.

The release of the postal cover that is being done to pay homage to Sir Ronald and create awareness about malaria. Born in 1857 at Almora, in today’s Uttarakhand, Ronald was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1902 for his outstanding work in demonstrating the life-cycle of the parasites of malaria in mosquitoes.

The discovery of the presence of plasmodium, the malarial parasite in the female anopheles mosquito, was done by Ronald in 1897, while he was working as a medical officer and was posted to the regiment stationed in Secunderabad. It was following this, when Ross on August 20, 1897, announced that malaria is transmitted from an affected person to a healthy person through the bite of the female anopheles mosquito.

