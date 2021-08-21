STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Taste the sea

The first few things that come to our mind when we think of seafood are usually fish and shellfish. But these aren’t the only edible foods from the sea.

Published: 21st August 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dried seaweed is commonly found in Hyderabad as it is immensely versatile. It can be used in sushi rolls, soups, stews, salads and smoothies.

Dried seaweed is commonly found in Hyderabad as it is immensely versatile. It can be used in sushi rolls, soups, stews, salads and smoothies.

By Misha Rajani
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first few things that come to our mind when we think of seafood are usually fish and shellfish. But these aren’t the only edible foods from the sea. Many tend to overlook seaweed, a form of edible algae that grows along rocky shorelines. This is most commonly eaten in Asian countries such as China, Japan and Korea, and has slowly made its way into Hyderabad’s restaurants too through Asian cuisines and restaurants. 

Seaweeds tend to have a salty, rich and savoury taste known as umami and adds texture, flavour, and nutrition to a dish, says chef Amit Chauhan, corporate chef at Fat Pigeon and Chubby Cho unit of Taste Budders Hospitality. “Seaweed has a good taste of umami. There are two broad types: fresh and dry. Fresh seaweed is used in making seafood dishes or in soups and dry seaweed is used in making strong umami-tasting food. There are quite a few types of seaweed such as wakame, kombu, nori, hijiki and mekabu which can be used in cooking. The method of making it depends on the type of seaweed used.” 

Hijiki seaweed salad 

Amit goes on to say that dried seaweed is commonly found in Hyderabad as it is immensely versatile. It can be used in sushi rolls, soups, stews, salads and smoothies. It is good for health as it contains many antioxidants in the form of vitamins A, C, and E and protective pigments. “It has a decent amount of iodine, a trace mineral vital for health and function of the thyroid,” he says. Some seaweeds, such as purple laver, contain a good amount of B12 as well and are a rich source of protein and fiber, he says. 

Kaushal Kumar, chef at Hashi, who says seaweed adds a natural ‘sea-salty’ flavour to food, explains how it can be used in cooking. “Dried seaweed needs to be rehydrated before using. You have to boil it for a few minutes until it’s tender. Whereas for fresh seaweed, you have to rinse it before boiling it, then coat with salt. If it is not rinsed, it will taste very salty.” 

He goes on to say that the most common type of seaweed used is wakame and that it can be crumbled over soups for furikake seasoning or with rice bowls, ramen bowls, broths and salads. “Wakame can be used to make a Japanese seaweed salad. You can slice the vegetables of your choice, boil wakame for five-eight minutes, turn off the heat and soak the dried seaweed in hot water for a few minutes. Strain it, rinse with some cold running water, chop it and add it to your vegetables and pour in a dressing. Mix well and sprinkle with white sesame seeds. Your salad is ready.”  

This sea-like tasting ingredient can also be deep fried, roasted or boiled depending on the dish being prepared, says Kaushal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seafood
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp